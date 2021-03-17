Bangor’s Hirsch named area hockey player of the year

Advertisement

Bangor goalie Hirsch named area hockey player of the year
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Valley Conference hockey announced its all-stars and postseason awards.

Hampden’s Eric MacDonald is coach of the year. Bangor junior goalie Jake Hirsch is player of the year.

1st team All-Stars

Zach Needham, Stevie Gilbert, Tanner Evans, Cam Henderson, Caleb Robbins, and Jake Hirsch

2nd team All-Stars

Daniel McCarthy, Logan Beckwith, Liam Spaulding, Conner McCannell, Parker Shawley, Cooper Ryan

3rd team All-Stars

Jonah Roy, Morgan Tash, Khaleb Hale, Brandon Severance, Cam Levasseur, Michael McLean, Tyler St. Lawrence

All rookie team

Jackson Guimond, Keith Brooks, Dawson Kinney, Grady Vanidestine, Curtis Brown, Hunter Higgins

The Travis Roy award semifinalists were announced today for top high school hockey player in Maine:

Will Cassidy Defenseman Edward Little

Keegan McLaughlin Goalie Lewiston

Owen Drummey Forward Falmouth

Lucas Pushard Forward St.Dom’s

Max Cheever Defenseman Portland/Deering

Peter O’Brien Goalie Scarborough

