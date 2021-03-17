Bangor’s Hirsch named area hockey player of the year
Hampden’s MacDonald coach of the year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Valley Conference hockey announced its all-stars and postseason awards.
Hampden’s Eric MacDonald is coach of the year. Bangor junior goalie Jake Hirsch is player of the year.
1st team All-Stars
Zach Needham, Stevie Gilbert, Tanner Evans, Cam Henderson, Caleb Robbins, and Jake Hirsch
2nd team All-Stars
Daniel McCarthy, Logan Beckwith, Liam Spaulding, Conner McCannell, Parker Shawley, Cooper Ryan
3rd team All-Stars
Jonah Roy, Morgan Tash, Khaleb Hale, Brandon Severance, Cam Levasseur, Michael McLean, Tyler St. Lawrence
All rookie team
Jackson Guimond, Keith Brooks, Dawson Kinney, Grady Vanidestine, Curtis Brown, Hunter Higgins
The Travis Roy award semifinalists were announced today for top high school hockey player in Maine:
Will Cassidy Defenseman Edward Little
Keegan McLaughlin Goalie Lewiston
Owen Drummey Forward Falmouth
Lucas Pushard Forward St.Dom’s
Max Cheever Defenseman Portland/Deering
Peter O’Brien Goalie Scarborough
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.