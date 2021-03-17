97 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, no new deaths

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 97 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This is the first day with only double-digit cases in nearly a month.

No new deaths are being recorded.

There are now to 47,483 total cases in Maine since the pandemic began.

Of those, close to 36,796 are confirmed.

26 patients are in critical care and eight are on ventilators.

York County saw the largest increase in cases overnight with 37.

In our region, Kennebec County recording nine new cases.

Penobscot County is showing eight new cases.

Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, and Washington counties are all not reporting any new cases.

