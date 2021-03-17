Advertisement

97 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, no new deaths

97 new cases in Maine
97 new cases in Maine(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 97 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This is the first day with only double-digit cases in nearly a month.

No new deaths are being recorded.

There are now to 47,483 total cases in Maine since the pandemic began.

Of those, close to 36,796 are confirmed.

26 patients are in critical care and eight are on ventilators.

York County saw the largest increase in cases overnight with 37.

In our region, Kennebec County recording nine new cases.

Penobscot County is showing eight new cases.

Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, and Washington counties are all not reporting any new cases.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death in Ellsworth.
Authorities investigate suspicious death in Ellsworth
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
Recent numbers surrounding the spread of the coronavirus in Piscataquis County are of...
COVID-19 in Piscataquis County of particular concern to Maine CDC
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Tuesday, March 16th
189 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, no new deaths
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing three adults and a child, wounding...
GRAPHIC: Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check

Latest News

Belfast to make changes to noise ordinance
The carriage road in Acadia National Park.
Several trails close for peregrine falcon nesting in Acadia National Park
Dexter PD saves resident from fire
Dexter police officer first on scene in late-night fire
Hampden man convicted of murder denied new trial
Conviction upheld for man who shot sister-in-law 10 times