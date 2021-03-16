Warren prison reports possible COVID-19 outbreak

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Prison in Warren is reporting a possible COVID outbreak.

Seven residents and one staff member at have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Maine Department of Corrections says they tested positive via a rapid antigen test.

Now they are waiting confirmation through PCR testing.

Officials say all residents live in the same housing unit.

We’re Told the Maine CDC will investigate this as an outbreak if the cases are confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.