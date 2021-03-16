Two injured in Chester fire Monday night
A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were injured in a house fire in Chester last night.
It happened on South Chester Road just before 11 p.m.
Officials tell us one person was life flighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland with burns.
Another person was treated for burns on their foot.
A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.