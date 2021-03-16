Advertisement

Two injured in Chester fire Monday night

A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Chester Fire
Chester Fire
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were injured in a house fire in Chester last night.

It happened on South Chester Road just before 11 p.m.

Officials tell us one person was life flighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland with burns.

Another person was treated for burns on their foot.

A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 15th
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning,...
Two fires in two days at Athens businesses owned by same company
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
Officials are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death in Ellsworth.
Authorities investigate suspicious death in Ellsworth

Latest News

Ten inmates at the Penobscot County jail now have COVID-19.
Penobscot County Jail COVID-19 outbreak update
The Piscataquis County Ice Arena will become a mass vaccination site for Northern Light Health...
Piscataquis County COVID-19 mass vaccination site set to open Friday
Recent numbers surrounding the spread of the coronavirus in Piscataquis County are of...
COVID-19 in Piscataquis County of particular concern to Maine CDC
The Maine CDC has launched a dedicated hot line to call for help..
Maine officials launch COVID-19 vaccine hotline