Advertisement

St. John’s Episcopal Church nears end of renovations

The structure is more than 100 years old and the church has existed on the site since 1835.
St. John's Church Bangor
St. John's Church Bangor(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - St. John’s Episcopal Church in Bangor is getting closer to the end of renovating their tower.

The structure is more than 100 years old and the church has existed on the site since 1835.

It burned down in the Great Fire of 1911 but was rebuilt four years later.

Members of the church’s renovation committee say the top of the tower wasn’t standing up well to weather and water over the years.

It became a safety concern when rocks started falling from the tower.

“It’s an important part of Bangor’s history, a lot of people have been here over the years so we wanted to keep the building as much as we could,” said Donald Lewis, Co-Chair of the renovations committee.

“It will be wonderful when we can take the staging down and have new plantings in the spring and really have a sense of spring and new life and new beginnings into the future,” said Reverend Rebecca Liberty.

They are expecting the renovations to be done around May.

Reverend Liberty says they plan to hold a celebration this summer for the community to come see the church.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 15th
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning,...
Two fires in two days at Athens businesses owned by same company
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
Officials are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death in Ellsworth.
Authorities investigate suspicious death in Ellsworth

Latest News

Family is thanking two members of their housing maintenance crew for rescuing their kitty lost...
FOUND: Bangor family thanks maintenance crew for finding cat lost in fire
UMaine
UMaine offering online educational resources to expand virtual learning
Maine Catholic churches plan to increase capacity ahead of Holy Week
VA Maine Fisher House
VA Maine Fisher House celebrates one year anniversary