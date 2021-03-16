St. John’s Episcopal Church nears end of renovations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - St. John’s Episcopal Church in Bangor is getting closer to the end of renovating their tower.

The structure is more than 100 years old and the church has existed on the site since 1835.

It burned down in the Great Fire of 1911 but was rebuilt four years later.

Members of the church’s renovation committee say the top of the tower wasn’t standing up well to weather and water over the years.

It became a safety concern when rocks started falling from the tower.

“It’s an important part of Bangor’s history, a lot of people have been here over the years so we wanted to keep the building as much as we could,” said Donald Lewis, Co-Chair of the renovations committee.

“It will be wonderful when we can take the staging down and have new plantings in the spring and really have a sense of spring and new life and new beginnings into the future,” said Reverend Rebecca Liberty.

They are expecting the renovations to be done around May.

Reverend Liberty says they plan to hold a celebration this summer for the community to come see the church.

