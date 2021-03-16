Advertisement

Possible vaccination site coming to Ellsworth

It would be near Shaw’s right where the Family Dollar used to be.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A vaccination site could be coming to Ellsworth.

This announcement from health officials during an Ellsworth City Council meeting.

The President of Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and Blue Hill Hospital, John Ronan, talked about the site.

Ronan said, they were looking for a space “where we could do an excess of 500 to 700 people per day multiple days a week.”

Health officials say it would be near Shaw’s right where the former Family Dollar once was.

We’re told the potential site is undergoing renovations right now.

President of Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and Blue Hill Hospital, John Ronan, said, ”We needed certain things for that space to be viable. It needed to have good accessible parking. We wanted it to be in the city of Ellsworth. We needed it to be large enough so that we could safely have people come in, register, get vaccinated be monitored, and then exit safely.”

The hope is the site would be ready the week of March 29th for test runs and people could get their vaccine starting April 1st.

