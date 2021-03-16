Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho say they’re holding two suspects in a fatal shooting near a Boise State University student housing complex.

Police tweeted that officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night.

They found a victim who was taken to a hospital and died.

Officers also searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody.

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.

A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent less than an hour after the initial alert.

