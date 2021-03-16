Advertisement

Piscataquis County COVID-19 mass vaccination site set to open Friday

Northern Light Health’s new vaccination site at the Piscataquis County Ice Arena will help get more shots in arms in the area.
By Connor Clement
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is set to open another mass vaccination clinic on Friday.

It’s in Dover Foxcroft - to focus on folks in Piscataquis County.

Northern Light Health’s new mass vaccination site at the Piscataquis County Ice Arena will help get more shots in arms in the area.

Until now, COVID-19 vaccines were only offered at Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft and C.A. Dean Hospital in Greenville.

“This is a combined effort between both hospitals for all of Piscataquis County, so second doses that are needed to be given within their communities will go back to those spaces, but new doses will be given here from now forward,” said Marie Vienneau, Senior Vice President, Northern Light Health.

On Friday when the site opens, roughly 500 people will get their first doses of the Pfizer Vaccine.

With clinics scheduled for Wednesday’s and Friday’s after that, the number will be even higher.

“We’re hopeful that we can do 1,000 patients a day, at least two days a week, which would be about 2,000 a week, which is well beyond what we’ve done in this county prior to this,” Added Vienneau.

Dover-Foxcroft Academy and the Libra Foundation donated use of the arena to Northern Light Health until July 31st.

“This site has got a great location, great access, very safe for people to move around. We’ve got the room we need to keep people distances while they’re getting their vaccines,” said David McDermott, Senior Physician Executive, Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft and C.A. Dean Hospital in Greenville.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says the site will operate much like their other clinics - with flexibility for supply and demand.

“I think really we’ll see how the flow goes. If we have to make some adjustments we will, but again the facility certainly has the ability to scale up if need be,” said Dr. James Jarvis, Northern Light Health.

Jarvis says blueprints other sites will ensure this location’s success.

“Very proud of the way this is set up. Ample parking, people can get in and out very quickly, and the setup here is just built for efficiency, and I think people will really appreciate that,” Dr. Jarvis added.

Currently, anyone over the age of 60 who wants to be vaccinated can visit the site.

For more information on registering, please visit https://covid.northernlighthealth.org/

