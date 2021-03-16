Penobscot County Jail COVID-19 outbreak update

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ten inmates at the Penobscot County jail now have COVID-19.

it’s part of a larger outbreak the jail that also includes staff.

During a Penobscot County Commissioners’ meeting this morning, Sheriff Troy Morton said last week 76 staff members were tested, and 215 PCR tests were given to inmates.

Since the outbreak began last month, Morton say 12 staff members and 10 inmates have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Morton says 11 staff members have since recovered, while all 10 inmates are still recovering.

Morton reiterated that people who are newly arrested are still being diverted to other facilities for the time being.

”We’re receiving little to no new admissions being brought into the facility which is very helpful. There are almost no new arrests. There have been a few occasions, local law enforcement has done a great job trying to bail, or write summons where they can,” said Troy Morton, Penobscot County Sheriff.

Sheriff Morton says all staff comply with CDC protocols when it comes to masking, and they ask inmates to do the same.

