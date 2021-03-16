Advertisement

No change to Second Amendment Sanctuary for Ellsworth

Ellsworth’s City Council voted 6-1 against it.
Ellsworth will not become a Second Amendment Sanctuary City.
Ellsworth will not become a Second Amendment Sanctuary City.(WDBJ7 photo)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth will not become a Second Amendment Sanctuary City.

This after a proposal to consider a change was voted down Monday night.

Ellsworth’s City Council voted 6-1 against it.

Second Amendment sanctuaries are locations that have adopted laws or resolutions that oppose or impede the enforcement of certain gun control measures.

During the meeting there was public comment both for and against it.

Councilors said that the idea could be revisited down the line.

Fort Fairfield’s town council voted earlier this year to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary for gun owners.

Along with Paris in Western Maine, they are the only two self-declared gun rights sanctuaries in the state

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 15th
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning,...
Two fires in two days at Athens businesses owned by same company
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out

Latest News

Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Tuesday, March 16th
189 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, no new deaths
Ridlon was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
Man injured following crash in New Gloucester
Possible vaccination site coming to Ellsworth
Second round of Maine soldiers come back from U.S. Capitol
Maine soldiers return from Washington D.C.