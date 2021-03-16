No change to Second Amendment Sanctuary for Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth will not become a Second Amendment Sanctuary City.

This after a proposal to consider a change was voted down Monday night.

Ellsworth’s City Council voted 6-1 against it.

Second Amendment sanctuaries are locations that have adopted laws or resolutions that oppose or impede the enforcement of certain gun control measures.

During the meeting there was public comment both for and against it.

Councilors said that the idea could be revisited down the line.

Fort Fairfield’s town council voted earlier this year to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary for gun owners.

Along with Paris in Western Maine, they are the only two self-declared gun rights sanctuaries in the state

