Man injured following crash in New Gloucester

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WABI) - A Winthrop man was injured early Monday morning when the box truck he was driving hit a train in New Gloucester.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Route 231.

Officials say David Ridlon,43, was trapped in the driver’s seat of the box truck after the crash.

Ridlon was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

