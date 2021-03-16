Advertisement

Man injured following crash in New Gloucester

Ridlon was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
Ridlon was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WABI) - A Winthrop man was injured early Monday morning when the box truck he was driving hit a train in New Gloucester.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Route 231.

Officials say David Ridlon,43, was trapped in the driver’s seat of the box truck after the crash.

Ridlon was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

