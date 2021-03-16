Advertisement

Maine soldiers return from Washington D.C.

The second round of soldiers who were deployed to the United States Capitol is back in the state.
Second round of Maine soldiers come back from U.S. Capitol
Second round of Maine soldiers come back from U.S. Capitol(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C.- Maine (WABI) -The Maine National Guard completed another mission.

The second round of soldiers who were deployed to the United States Capitol is back in the state.

More than 50 of them flew in on Sunday. According to a press release, “The unit was returned home on KC-135 aircraft from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, based in Bangor.”

“Maine’s soldiers represented their state well, working diligently around the clock, providing roving and static patrols around the Capitol,” said Capt. Garrett Clark, commander of Waterville’s 488th Military Police Company, and officer-in-charge for the group. “Seventy-six soldiers from eight different units around the state joined 20-plus states on this unprecedented mission, and they are eager to return to their families and friends.”

They left in January to help keep things secure in Washington D.C. including at president Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.

”We are really excited to have them all home and very grateful not only for their service but for the service of their families and employers as well because those people do serve as well,” Maj. Carl Lamb said.

“We’re immensely grateful not only to our soldiers but to their families and employers as well,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general. “Between supporting the COVID response here at home, assisting in Washington D.C., and deploying soldiers and airmen overseas, our men and women are hard at work.”

Around 200 soldiers initially headed to Washington D.C. in January.

Most of them returned 10 days later.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 15th
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning,...
Two fires in two days at Athens businesses owned by same company
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Box truck hits train in New Gloucester
Box truck hits train, driver injured

Latest News

Potential vaccine clinic coming to Ellsworth
Possible vaccination site coming to Ellsworth
Part One of a special report on private wells in Fairfield with extremely high levels of PFAS
Toxic Water in Fairfield: Part two
Part One of a special report on private wells in Fairfield with extremely high levels of PFAS
Toxic water in Fairfield: Part one
Health Equity Alliance's office in Rockland is now open.
Health Equity Alliance bringing more resources to Downeast and Midcoast