Maine soldiers return from Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C.- Maine (WABI) -The Maine National Guard completed another mission.

The second round of soldiers who were deployed to the United States Capitol is back in the state.

More than 50 of them flew in on Sunday. According to a press release, “The unit was returned home on KC-135 aircraft from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, based in Bangor.”

“Maine’s soldiers represented their state well, working diligently around the clock, providing roving and static patrols around the Capitol,” said Capt. Garrett Clark, commander of Waterville’s 488th Military Police Company, and officer-in-charge for the group. “Seventy-six soldiers from eight different units around the state joined 20-plus states on this unprecedented mission, and they are eager to return to their families and friends.”

They left in January to help keep things secure in Washington D.C. including at president Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.

”We are really excited to have them all home and very grateful not only for their service but for the service of their families and employers as well because those people do serve as well,” Maj. Carl Lamb said.

“We’re immensely grateful not only to our soldiers but to their families and employers as well,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general. “Between supporting the COVID response here at home, assisting in Washington D.C., and deploying soldiers and airmen overseas, our men and women are hard at work.”

Around 200 soldiers initially headed to Washington D.C. in January.

Most of them returned 10 days later.

