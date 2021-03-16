Maine Maple Sunday moves ahead with safety in mind

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Maine Maple Sunday is fast approaching on March 28th and maple producers are getting ready.

Last year the pandemic left maple producers without one of their most important events.

This year the Maine Maple Producers Association has helped create guidelines so that everyone can enjoy the tradition safely.

With temperatures starting to hit the sweet spot for maple production, fresh maple syrup should be available in time for maple Sunday.

Jason Lilley, a sustainable agricultural professional with the UMaine Cooperative Extension, says producers are ready.

”With these changes that are being put in place to be sure it is a safe and fun program for everyone we want to get that message out to the public as well. Go out to the sugarhouses, support them but also be aware that things might be a bit different this year and not the full blown pancake breakfast and packed sugarhouse that it has been in the past.”

You can visit MaineMapleProducers.com for a list and a map of participating locations.

It’s recommended that you check ahead of time to see what each sugarhouse is offering.

