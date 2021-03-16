Hampden’s McKenney earns series deciding win for UMaine baseball, Black Bears earn awards on the diamond

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former Hampden ace Alex McKenney clinched the UMaine baseball series at Wagner Sunday with 5 innings of 1 hit shutout baseball. Alex earning his 2nd win of the season. McKenney struck out 4 and has a 1.13 E.R.A. over two appearances. UMaine baseball’s Nick Sinacola named conference pitcher of the week. Sinacola struck out 12 in a 7 inning win at Wagner. Jake Rainess earned conference rookie of the week driving in 7 in their series win. The 5 and 3 Black Bears open conference play at Stony Brook this Saturday.

UMaine softball’s Kelby Drews is conference player of the week. She hit 2 homers, and two doubles, over the weekend but Maine started 1-3.

