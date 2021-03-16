FOUND: Bangor family thanks maintenance crew for finding cat lost in fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Six families are without a home in Bangor after one unit in a row of homes caught fire this weekend.

One is thanking two members of their housing maintenance crew for rescuing their kitty lost in the fire.

The two men say it was a miracle the pet was able to survive.

“They carried her out and she was really smoky.”

“How’s she doing today?”

“Good.”

An emotional reunion for Samantha Oullette and her kitty, Willow, just days after the 15-year-old and her family watched their house burn in a fire.

“We just moved in, and then all of a sudden like everything is gone you know,” said Samantha’s mom, Miranda Ouelette, who was celebrating her birthday with her family in their home on Finson Road.

“We could smell the smoke, but we just figured it was somebody grilling, at first, and then when we went outside, we’re getting ready to go shopping, and the neighbor, she alerted us that the place is on fire.”

Everyone was able to get out ok. Miranda was even able to grab her late husband’s ashes and firefighters were able to find one of their cats, Simon, but Willow was still missing.

“My sister and I were in there gathering some things up and you could just hear the chirping of the fire alarm going off and all of a sudden we heard a cat meowing. And I was just said, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And so the maintenance man came out here and I ran out and I said, because he told us not to go upstairs because it was too dangerous and I said, ‘Can you please help us there’s a cat out there meowing,’” said Jill Shorey, Miranda’s sister.

“We could hear the cries faintly like under a frozen area, it was a cat actually frozen under burned out mattresses and beds and stuff. And we dug her out, and she, she was fine. She, I’m afraid she only has like seven lives left, But she was fine,” said James Brochu with Bangor Housing Authority.

“It was pretty nice to see a smile come on her face because the last few days have been very rough for all of these families so to have a bright spot in that moment was a pretty nice moment,” Nevin Williams with Bangor Housing Authority.

“I was just shocked,” said Miranda.

“He just came down and was holding her and she was, you could tell how frightened, she was, her eyes were just so big and she was just like so happy, relieved I think that someone had her in their arms and I just took her and scooped her up and gave her to the girls and as soon as she got in the back of my jeep she just snuggled up beside them and she was just so thankful to be to be found,” said Jill.

“I was crying and laugh at the same time, she laid down next to me and I said it will be all right,” said Samantha.

The family is also thanking the community for helping them with food, clothing and donations.

