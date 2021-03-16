Former UMaine goalie Swayman earns AHL Player of the Week, could make NHL debut Tuesday

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Bruins lost to Pittsburgh 4-1 Monday night. Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman has been called up to the Bruins taxi squad. According to head coach Bruce Cassidy there is a chance Swayman could make his first career start Tuesday night against Pittsburgh. Sway earned the AHL’s player of the week award Monday. He is 7-0 in Providence.

