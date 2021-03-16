Fair & Chilly Tonight, Mostly to Partly Clear & Milder Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that produced the bright, blustery and frigid conditions across Maine yesterday continued to control the weather across Maine and the rest of New England today. Once again, the high brought Maine sunny conditions today, but with less wind and milder temps it did not feel as harsh as it did yesterday. The high temps today ranged from the mid-20s north to the lower to mid-30s south. As the high slowly drifts off to our southeast a southwest breeze will develop across Maine tomorrow. The southwest breeze will allow the temps to climb back up to above normal levels Wednesday and likely much of Thursday as well before another rather strong cold front slips south through New England later in the day Thursday or Thursday night.

At this time, it appears a storm moving off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline Thursday night will remain far enough south of New England that the heaviest and steadiest of the storm’s precipitation shield will remain just south of our area, with coastal Maine having the best shot of seeing some snow or mixed precipitation later Thursday night and part of Friday, with northern parts of our region likely remaining precipitation free. We will need to keep a close eye on the storm, because any shift north in the storm track would likely bring a period of steadier and heavier snow to at least southern and coastal parts of Maine. The weather Friday will once again be blustery and cold, but likely not as cold or windy as Monday was.

Approaching high pressure both at the surface and aloft will likely bring Maine a bright sky, with warming temps this weekend and early next week. There are indications that the temps next Monday, Tuesday and likely Wednesday as well will climb into the mid-50s to lower 60s away from the coastline.

Tonight: Clear, with a northwest breeze diminishing to under 10 mph late and low temps in the teens to near 20°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a southerly breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a southerly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cold, with possible snow south and along the coast and high temps in the 20s to near freezing.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

