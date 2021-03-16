Bright & Chilly this Afternoon, Fair & Milder Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -High pressure will be in control today giving us a beautiful day across the state. We will see plenty of sunshine with warmer temperatures and lighter wind compared to yesterday. Highs today will reach the mid-20s to around 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere and with a light and variable wind, it will feel much better today if you have outdoor plans. High pressure will slide to our south tonight shifting our wind around to the southwest which will make for a bit of a warmer night tonight. It will still be chilly though with lows between 10°-15° across the north and mid-teens to low 20s elsewhere. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours.

Even warmer weather is on tap for Wednesday as high pressure moves to our south. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs topping off in the 40s to low 50s from north to south across the state. Thursday will feature more clouds as a cold front is forecast to move through the state during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50° again on Thursday. Colder air behind the cold front will move in for Friday. We’re watching a storm forecast to move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Thursday night and pass south of New England on Friday. It looks like the bulk of this storm will remain offshore but the latest data has shifted just tad further north than previous forecasts which would graze coastal Maine with some light snow or snow showers Thursday night and Friday morning. It’s a close call and bears watching. Any snow that we do see will move out by Friday afternoon with brightening skies during the afternoon hours. It will be breezy and cold Friday with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south. High pressure will then build into the region for the weekend providing us with some more beautiful weather. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Sunday looks fantastic with sunshine and highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 24°-33°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 10°-20°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Mild with highs between 43°-52°. Light wind becoming southwest 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to around 50°.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, brightest north. Light snow/snow showers possible along the coast during the morning. Breezy and colder. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

