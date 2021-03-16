Advertisement

‘Beaver’ the retired sled dog safe after three weeks on the run in Bangor

Beaver rests comfortably in a car after a three week ordeal
(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A retired Alaskan sled dog that has been on the run in Bangor for more than three weeks has been safely captured.

Beaver was on her way to be adopted by a family in Searsport.

But she escaped soon after landing at Bangor International Airport on February 21st.

Beaver has been on the loose since then, skittish of strangers and eluding Animal Control officers.

Bangor citizens, like Johanna Athens, came together to help gather information that eventually led to Beaver’s capture.

”Finally the other night she almost came right up to us so I texted Denise Lawson who was with the foundation that was placing her in her new home.” said Athens. “She and Gordon came right over and devised a plan to camp out outside of our house in the middle of the night and wait for her.

“We are so appreciative of everything the town of Bangor did because it seemed like a great community that really banded together.” said Lawson.

Lawson runs Black Bear Sled Dog, which helps retrain and prepare retired sled dogs for the transition into a suburban life.

Beaver is returning with her to Virginia..

There she’ll recover from her traumatic experience surrounded by familiar sled dogs before she’s placed in an adoptive home.

