Bangor Mall Cinema to reopen in April

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Mall Cinema is set to reopen at the beginning of April.

The theater closed temporarily in January to wait for the release of new and more profitable films.

Movie goers are invited back now, starting April 2nd.

According to a Facebook post the theater will open Friday through Sunday and add more days as traffic picks up.

They say they will post films and times the week of their opening.

