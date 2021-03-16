Advertisement

3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.

By WSVN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WSVN) - A small plane crashed Monday, colliding with a passing SUV and bursting into flames. The crash killed two on the plane and one passenger in the SUV.

A woman and a boy were pulled from the mangled SUV and taken to Memorial Regional with traumatic injuries. The boy died later Monday.

“We hear like a bomb, like a tremendous noise, and we went outside and everything was on fire,” said Anabel Fernandez, who lives near where the collision took place.

According to investigators, a Beechcraft had taken off from North Perry Airport around 3 p.m.

Something went wrong shortly after takeoff that forced the pilot to turn around. The plane clipped a power line and fell short of the airport by a few hundred feet.

“The plane could’ve got us all and we’re in shock,” Fernandez said.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 15th
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning,...
Two fires in two days at Athens businesses owned by same company
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Box truck hits train in New Gloucester
Box truck hits train, driver injured

Latest News

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain’s Prince Philip returns home after treatment
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death
Ridlon was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
Man injured following crash in New Gloucester
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
Biden to join road show promoting relief plan with Pa. visit
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Nine jurors selected in Derek Chauvin trial