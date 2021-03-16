189 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, no new deaths

Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Tuesday, March 16th (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 189 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

No new deaths recorded.

There are now 47,388 total cases in Maine since the pandemic began.

Of those, 37,726 are confirmed.

24 patients are in critical care at area hospitals according to the Maine CDC. 9 are on ventilators.

Every county in Maine is reporting new cases.

Every county in Maine is reporting new cases.

York County now surpassing the 10,000 mark for total cases. They added 38 new ones.

In our region, Kennebec County recording 25 new cases.

Penobscot County showing 19.

Knox County adding 8 new cases to their total.

