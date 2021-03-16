Advertisement

189 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, no new deaths

Maine CDC reporting 24 patients with COVID-19 in critical care at area hospitals
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Tuesday, March 16th
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Tuesday, March 16th(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 189 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

No new deaths recorded.

There are now 47,388 total cases in Maine since the pandemic began.

Of those, 37,726 are confirmed.

24 patients are in critical care at area hospitals according to the Maine CDC. 9 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Every county in Maine is reporting new cases.

York County now surpassing the 10,000 mark for total cases. They added 38 new ones.

In our region, Kennebec County recording 25 new cases.

Penobscot County showing 19.

Knox County adding 8 new cases to their total.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 15th
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning,...
Two fires in two days at Athens businesses owned by same company
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Box truck hits train in New Gloucester
Box truck hits train, driver injured

Latest News

Ridlon was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
Man injured following crash in New Gloucester
Possible vaccination site coming to Ellsworth
Second round of Maine soldiers come back from U.S. Capitol
Maine soldiers return from Washington D.C.
Potential vaccine clinic coming to Ellsworth
Possible vaccination site coming to Ellsworth