With restrictions loosening, hotel phones are ringing in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills’ new, more relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for tourism and travel are already having an impact on the state.

”Guests want to come to Bar Harbor and Maine in general, so we’re fielding a lot of calls right now,” said Peter Hastings of the Acadia Hotel.

It looks quiet now, but Bar Harbor hotel phones are always busy this time of year, as people planning vacations are looking ahead towards summer.

That’s especially true this year, after Governor Mills announced visitors from all New England states can come to Maine without a negative COVID-19 test or completing a quarantine.

”Since the announcement, the calls have increased probably fifty percent,” Hastings said. “So we’re on pace to have, maybe not a record year, but definitely matching 2019 levels as far as reservations go. It’s a good set of guidelines moving forward. Hopefully we can all continue to play it safe and follow the rules, and that way we can continue to run close to wide open this summer.”

Its an encouraging sign, considering where things stood a year ago at this time, according to Hastings.

”We were actually getting more calls last year this time of year, but unfortunately they were all cancellation calls.”

Guests still have a lot of questions when they call to make their reservations.

“What if they back-track. What do they still need to know. So it is still very confusing for a lot of the out-of-state travelers.”

But the demand is already high, and having guidelines in place early is important to the hotels as it is to the guests.

“It’s great to see some certainty as we head into the season,” said Bar Harbor Chamber Executive Director Alf Anderson. “Knowing that we can plan and move forward, and our business community knows what to expect in terms of guidelines and potential restrictions.

“Last year we were flying blind,” added Hastings. “We didn’t know if we were going to be able to open, when we were going to be able to open, what the procedures were going to be. This year we’ve got a much more clear picture of how this going to work going forward.”

