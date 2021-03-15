Virtual hearing held over proposed amendment to the state’s Kennebec River Management Plan

Advertisement

By Connor Clement
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Folks in central Maine had the chance today to ask questions about a proposed amendment to the state’s Kennebec River Management Plan.

The virtual public hearing was put on by the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The original plan if approved, could lead to the removal of dams in Waterville and Fairfield.

The goal is to save endangered Atlantic salmon and to make the river healthier.

The amendment would expand the fish species targeted for restoration.

Brookfield Renewable Partners owns the dams.

The Morning Sentinel reports the company’s concerned removing the dams could be bad for the local economy and taxes.

State officials will accept written comments on the proposal until March 27.

