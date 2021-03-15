Advertisement

Vaccines still out of reach for some Maine teachers

Teachers working across state lines are unable to register for shots.
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRYEBURG, Maine (WMTW) — Despite registration opening up to educators, the COVID-19 vaccines remain out of reach for some teachers in Maine.

Those working across state lines have found themselves stuck in vaccination limbo, where their home address or place of work has become a roadblock to signing up for an appointment.

“I was not able to speak with anyone who told me a solution would be coming,” said Melanie Allen, a 45 year-old English teacher at Fryeburg Academy.

Allen lives just a few miles across the boarder in Chatham, New Hampshire, less than 20 miles away from the school where she has worked for 19 years.

The excitement she felt early this week when registrations were set to open for teachers quickly turned to confusion and frustration when she learned she was ineligible to get vaccinated in Maine because she lives out of state.

Maine CDC’s website says vaccines are only available to Maine residents.

She soon learned she was left out of New Hampshire’s vaccine eligibility too because she does not work at a school in the Granite State.

Allen said more than a dozen of her colleagues at Fryeburg Academy had run into the same roadblock while trying to register.

“On one hand, I feel like it’s Maine’s responsibility to vaccinate me because I work in a Maine school,” she said. “But it really doesn’t matter. I would just like to be offered the same benefit that my colleagues are being offered.”

