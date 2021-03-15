Advertisement

Two fires in two days at Athens businesses owned by same company

Athens Fire Chief says both blazes not considered suspicious
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning,...
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning, destroying the building and its contents.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say two fires in Athens, happening less than two days apart, at businesses owned by the same family, are not considered suspicious.

Crews from 14 fire departments called to Maine Woods Pellet company on Harmony Road around 11:30 Sunday night.

The blaze broke out in a wood pellet dryer according to Athens Fire Chief Brett Strout. Flames extended into the main building, damaging walls, the roof and wire trays.

Frigid temperatures made things difficult for crews and the local school district sent two busses for fire fighters to get warm.

Linkletter and Sons, Inc. owned the business as well as one just down the road that caught fire Saturday morning.

Authorities say flames tore through a large commercial garage, destroying it and the contents inside.

No injuries reported in either fire.

According to Chief Strout, there is too much damage to determine a cause of Saturday’s fire.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor apartment complex on Finson Road caught fire Saturday afternoon
No one hurt in Bangor apartment complex fire Saturday afternoon
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning,...
Fire destroys commercial garage in Athens Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 3-14-21
Maine reports more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
Wind Chill values drop well below zero
Blustery & Frigid Tonight & Monday
Scarborough Downs vaccination clinic (WMTW)
MaineHealth modifies vaccine appointment website following confusion

Latest News

87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
The town of Patten celebrated its current oldest resident who turned 100 years old on Sunday
Birthday parade held for 100 year old Patten woman
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 15th
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Donations went to the Ecumenical Food Pantry.
Bangor residents assisting their neighbors through Sunday Food Drive