Two fires in two days at Athens businesses owned by same company

ATHENS, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say two fires in Athens, happening less than two days apart, at businesses owned by the same family, are not considered suspicious.

Crews from 14 fire departments called to Maine Woods Pellet company on Harmony Road around 11:30 Sunday night.

The blaze broke out in a wood pellet dryer according to Athens Fire Chief Brett Strout. Flames extended into the main building, damaging walls, the roof and wire trays.

Frigid temperatures made things difficult for crews and the local school district sent two busses for fire fighters to get warm.

Linkletter and Sons, Inc. owned the business as well as one just down the road that caught fire Saturday morning.

Authorities say flames tore through a large commercial garage, destroying it and the contents inside.

No injuries reported in either fire.

According to Chief Strout, there is too much damage to determine a cause of Saturday’s fire.

