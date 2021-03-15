Advertisement

Students at Hampden school celebrate Maine’s birthday

George B. Weatherbee school in Hampden is celebrating Maine’s 201st birthday today and tomorrow.
Students at Hampden school celebrate Maine's birthday
Students at Hampden school celebrate Maine's birthday(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Students at George B. Weatherbee school in Hampden are celebrating Maine’s 201st birthday today and tomorrow.

As part of Maine Day, kids in grades three through five are taking part in a variety of Maine-inspired events.

Students had a chance to meet a Park Ranger from Acadia National Park, and learn all about what they do.

They also went on a morning hike, a scavenger hunt, and to a woodworking shop where they had the chance to make birdhouses.

Longtime Maine Broadcaster Bill Green, met with students virtually to share some of his favorite Maine stories from over the years.

”I really like Maine day because I think it brings everyone in the school together a little more,” said Stella Gregor, a 5th grader at the school.

“I liked going with the Ranger for the parks,” said Liam Dolley, who is a 3rd grader at Weatherbee School.

“You get to learn about cool things about this state you never would have realized,” Aiden Byrne said, a 5th grader at the school.

“We went on this hike this morning that I thought was really fun, and we got cider after, so that was really nice,” Piper Clark said, A 4th grader at Weatherbee School.

To top off the celebration, students indulged in a good old Maine Whoopie Pie!

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor apartment complex on Finson Road caught fire Saturday afternoon
No one hurt in Bangor apartment complex fire Saturday afternoon
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning,...
Fire destroys commercial garage in Athens Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 3-14-21
Maine reports more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
Wind Chill values drop well below zero
Blustery & Frigid Tonight & Monday
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 15th
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

gavel
Aroostook County woman sentenced on federal drug charge
Box truck hits train in New Gloucester
Box truck hits train, driver injured
The Ivy Manor in Bar Harbor isn't open for the season yet, but Bar Harbor hotels have seen a...
With restrictions loosening, hotel phones are ringing in Bar Harbor
Folks in central Maine had the chance today to ask questions about a proposed amendment to the...
Virtual hearing held over proposed amendment to the state’s Kennebec River Management Plan