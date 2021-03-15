Students at Hampden school celebrate Maine’s birthday

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Students at George B. Weatherbee school in Hampden are celebrating Maine’s 201st birthday today and tomorrow.

As part of Maine Day, kids in grades three through five are taking part in a variety of Maine-inspired events.

Students had a chance to meet a Park Ranger from Acadia National Park, and learn all about what they do.

They also went on a morning hike, a scavenger hunt, and to a woodworking shop where they had the chance to make birdhouses.

Longtime Maine Broadcaster Bill Green, met with students virtually to share some of his favorite Maine stories from over the years.

”I really like Maine day because I think it brings everyone in the school together a little more,” said Stella Gregor, a 5th grader at the school.

“I liked going with the Ranger for the parks,” said Liam Dolley, who is a 3rd grader at Weatherbee School.

“You get to learn about cool things about this state you never would have realized,” Aiden Byrne said, a 5th grader at the school.

“We went on this hike this morning that I thought was really fun, and we got cider after, so that was really nice,” Piper Clark said, A 4th grader at Weatherbee School.

To top off the celebration, students indulged in a good old Maine Whoopie Pie!

