Shifting trends? Area restaurants see boost in business

We spoke with a pair of restaurant owners in Brewer who said that business was booming over the weekend.
Weekend saw much needed boost
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Searching for signs that things are starting to make a return to normal... look at your local restaurants...

Mason’s Brewing Company said at one point they were on a multi-hour wait for a table..

Meanwhile Kosta’s had their best Saturday since summer of 2019.

“We get to this time of year anywhere in Maine everybody’s got cabin fever, you’ve got to get outside,” said Kosta’s owner Jeff Solari. “Everybody’s got spring fever. I think you get that in Maine anyway. You throw in some tax refunds, you throw in some stimulus checks and then the fact that, obviously, we’ve been through just a horrible year the past year or so.. people are just ready.”

“People are getting a little stir crazy,” said Mason’s owner Chris Morley. “I do believe people are starting to feel better. Especially the ones that have been vaccinated they feel a little more safe going out in public. That’s led to a little bit of an uptick. Again, once the weather hits 50 people in Maine think it’s beach time.”

Both owners hope that this trend continues - sighting the reduced restrictions from Governor Mills, along with increased availability of vaccines to people - paving the way to a great summer..

