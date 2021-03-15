Senator Angus King says provision in latest relief bill will help support restaurants

MAINE (WABI) - Senator Angus King says a provision in the latest COVID relief bill will help support restaurants in Maine and around the country.

$28.6 billion will go to help restaurants struggling due to the pandemic.

The provision mirrors the fund created in the RESTAURANTS ACT that King cosponsored when it was introduced last summer.

Restaurant owners and operators will be able to apply for grants of up to $10 million to cover expenses retroactively to February 15th of last year.

An owner in Bangor says many local restaurants are still trying to make the books balance.

”I think the rescue act will be a lifeline for restaurants, particularly the independent ones and the full service restaurants, that have really been hit hard, and it’s just so exciting, and we’re so appreciative for Senator King leadership. It certainly speaks to his Maine entrepreneurship and independence and we feel very much respected and heard by our senator,” said Susan Stephenson, who owns Pepino’s in downtown Bangor.

Grants can be used to support any operations-related expenses.

The small business administration will begin accepting applications for the program in the coming weeks.

