Paddy Murphy’s to be open on St. Patrick’s Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Irish pub in Bangor is planning to be open for business this St. Patrick’s Day.

Paddy Murphy’s owner John Dobbs tells TV5 that after deciding to forgo celebrations last year - that’s not going to be the case in 2021.

Things will not by as they were in years past, though.

Dobbs says there will be no standing around enjoying a pint.

They will only allow in as many people as they have seats.

“It’s a step back towards how things used to be,” said Dobbs. “We are more focused on what we can do as opposed to what we can’t do. This is very much we’ve been having really good Friday and Saturday nights this will be like an all day Friday and Saturday night.”

In keeping with tradition, Paddy’s will have both floors operating and will open bright and early at 6am!

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.