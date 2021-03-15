Advertisement

National gas price average increases 40 cents in one month

By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Drivers are continuing to pay more at the pump following February’s winter storm in Texas.

AAA announced Monday the national gas price average has increased to $2.86 a gallon, which is a 14% increase in one month for a gallon of regular fuel.

Analysts are predicting the 40-cent jump won’t be the peak of the price hike, as market factors continue to show an upward trend.

“With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said.

AAA said the average price of gas increased by at least 10 cents in one week in 20 states. Utah saw a 25-cent increase in the past seven days.

The state where you can find the cheapest gas is Mississippi, where a gallon of fuel costs $2.55.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor apartment complex on Finson Road caught fire Saturday afternoon
No one hurt in Bangor apartment complex fire Saturday afternoon
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning,...
Fire destroys commercial garage in Athens Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 3-14-21
Maine reports more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
Wind Chill values drop well below zero
Blustery & Frigid Tonight & Monday
Scarborough Downs vaccination clinic (WMTW)
MaineHealth modifies vaccine appointment website following confusion

Latest News

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27 million Floyd settlement
Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law...
Driver hits pedestrians in San Diego, 3 killed
Vaccine
EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot
Canada is sticking with the AstraZeneca vaccine despite European concerns.
Trudeau: Canadian experts say AstraZeneca vaccine is safe
FILE - Chairman of the National Economic Council Gene Sperling arrives before President Barack...
Biden taps Gene Sperling to oversee COVID-19 relief package