Miller, Fagnano lead Maine football to home opener win over #13 Albany

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football allowed to hold its home opener on campus on Saturday. The Black Bears took down 13th ranked Albany 38-34 for their first win over a ranked opponent since the 2018 playoffs. Maine improves to 1-1. Joe Fagnano threw for 4 touchdowns, 3 to Old Town’s Andre Miller, and Joe also ran for a score in the win.

