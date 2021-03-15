Advertisement

Miller, Fagnano lead Maine football to home opener win over #13 Albany

Black Bears 38, #13 Great Danes 34
Miller, Fagnano lead Maine football to home opener win over #13 Albany
Miller, Fagnano lead Maine football to home opener win over #13 Albany
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football allowed to hold its home opener on campus on Saturday. The Black Bears took down 13th ranked Albany 38-34 for their first win over a ranked opponent since the 2018 playoffs. Maine improves to 1-1. Joe Fagnano threw for 4 touchdowns, 3 to Old Town’s Andre Miller, and Joe also ran for a score in the win.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor apartment complex on Finson Road caught fire Saturday afternoon
No one hurt in Bangor apartment complex fire Saturday afternoon
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning,...
Fire destroys commercial garage in Athens Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 3-14-21
Maine reports more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
Wind Chill values drop well below zero
Blustery & Frigid Tonight & Monday
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 15th
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

UMaine women’s basketball comes up short against Stony Brook in America East Championship game
UMaine women’s basketball comes up short against Stony Brook in America East Championship game
Brewer boys use big 4th quarter to win Big East title
Brewer boys use big 4th quarter to win Big East title
Bangor girls pull away from Old Town for Big East crown
Bangor girls pull away from Old Town for Big East crown
OTO blanks Hampden to claim PVC championship
Old Town/Orono blanks Hampden to claim PVC Hockey Title