Man accused of illegally reentering the U.S. enters plea in Bangor courtroom

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Mexico pleaded guilty in federal court in Bangor on Monday for coming into the United States illegally.

Back in October, Galdino Velasco Santiago was arrested after he crashed a car in Augusta.

Officials say he has been removed from the United States several times before.

Velasco-Santiago faces up to ten years in prison.

