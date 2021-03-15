Man accused of illegally reentering the U.S. enters plea in Bangor courtroom

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Mexico pleaded guilty in federal court in Bangor on Monday for coming into the United States illegally.

Back in October, Galdino Velasco Santiago was arrested after he crashed a car in Augusta.

Officials say he has been removed from the United States several times before.

Velasco-Santiago faces up to ten years in prison.

