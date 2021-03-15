Man accused of illegally reentering the U.S. enters plea in Bangor courtroom
Velasco-Santiago faces up to ten years in prison.
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Mexico pleaded guilty in federal court in Bangor on Monday for coming into the United States illegally.
Back in October, Galdino Velasco Santiago was arrested after he crashed a car in Augusta.
Officials say he has been removed from the United States several times before.
Velasco-Santiago faces up to ten years in prison.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.