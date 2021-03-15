Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday

87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19 according to the Maine Department of Corrections (Maine DOC)

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s oldest inmate currently serving time died Monday.

87-year old Albert Paul passed away early in the morning at the Mountain View Correctional Facility, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

The state says his death is not related to coronavirus and medial staff were present when he passed.

Paul was serving a life sentence for murdering a woman in South Portland in 1971.

