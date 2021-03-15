Maine lawmakers to consider improved energy storage systems

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine lawmakers will consider a proposal designed to improve the reliability of energy storage in the state.

Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic has proposed the bill, which is aimed at making Maine’s power grid more stable.

Vitelli says Maine lags behind the rest of New England in encouraging energy storage.

Vitelli says her proposal would establish a state goal for energy storage system development of 100 megawatts by the end of 2025.

