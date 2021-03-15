Advertisement

Maine lawmakers to consider improved energy storage systems

Vitelli says her proposal would establish a state goal for energy storage system development of 100 megawatts by the end of 2025.
(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine lawmakers will consider a proposal designed to improve the reliability of energy storage in the state.

Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic has proposed the bill, which is aimed at making Maine’s power grid more stable.

Vitelli says Maine lags behind the rest of New England in encouraging energy storage.

Vitelli says her proposal would establish a state goal for energy storage system development of 100 megawatts by the end of 2025.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor apartment complex on Finson Road caught fire Saturday afternoon
No one hurt in Bangor apartment complex fire Saturday afternoon
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning,...
Fire destroys commercial garage in Athens Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 3-14-21
Maine reports more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
Wind Chill values drop well below zero
Blustery & Frigid Tonight & Monday
Scarborough Downs vaccination clinic (WMTW)
MaineHealth modifies vaccine appointment website following confusion

Latest News

87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
The town of Patten celebrated its current oldest resident who turned 100 years old on Sunday
Birthday parade held for 100 year old Patten woman
Police investigate double shooting in Wells, Maine
Vaccines still out of reach for some Maine teachers