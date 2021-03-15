Maine kicks off bicentennial celebration with 3D-printed Dirigo Star

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Monday we are wishing a happy 201st birthday to the Pine Tree State.

Maine turned the big 200 last year with lots of plans for celebrating, but all events were postponed and moved to this year due to the pandemic.

“You can recognize how many zoom meetings had to have occurred among all the people who are here today to make this possible,” said Dave Cheever, Vice Chairman Maine Bicentennial Commission.

After the pandemic delayed last year’s festivities - the celebration of Maine’s bicentennial is finally underway.

The University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center revealed a 3D printed Dirigo Star that will be a core component of a 200th anniversary time capsule.

“We go back with the design of the time capsule a year and a half, and we began having discussions then with the composites people up here and then the university people stepping in and saying we want to be a part of this, this is us as well,” said Cheever.

Students and staff who worked on the project hope it highlights how far we’ve come with technology.

“It’s heartwarming for all of us who worked of this to be part of the states future if you wish - what’s really very exciting is the work that we’re doing right now with 3D printing with this boat, and now printing bridges, it also ushers in the future for the state of Maine,” said Dr. Habib Dagher, Director of the Composite Center at UMaine.

While the bicentennial was technically in 2020 - organizers hope to pick back up with events late this summer starting with a parade.

There’s also a way for certain Mainers to get involved.

“The time capsule keepers will be the stewards of the time capsule over the next 100 years. All Mainers who were born on March 15th will be the keepers,” said Sen. Bill Diamond of Windham.

“You’re putting a marker down for the next 25, 50, 75 and 100 years, what matters? What can you put in this time capsule that people that far out will look back and say wow, wasn’t that thoughtful.” said Cheever.

The time capsule will sit in the Maine State Library after a sealing ceremony later this year.

Dr. Habib Dagher says to be a part of Maine’s future is an incentive to wake up every day and be excited about this project.

“25 - 50 years from now people can look back and say gee whiz we just print it at home - hopefully it’s a preview of our future,” said Dagher.

