Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 15th
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Another person from York County has died with the coronavirus. There have been 125 coronavirus-related deaths in York County and 725 across the state.

There have been 47,199 cases in Maine since the pandemic began. Of those, 36,644 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated March 15th
Kennebec County is reporting 21 new cases. Penobscot County has 16.

Knox County is now above the 700-mark with another 10 cases added Monday.

