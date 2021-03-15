Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
Another person from York County has died with the coronavirus. There have been 125 coronavirus-related deaths in York County and 725 across the state.
There have been 47,199 cases in Maine since the pandemic began. Of those, 36,644 are confirmed.
Kennebec County is reporting 21 new cases. Penobscot County has 16.
Knox County is now above the 700-mark with another 10 cases added Monday.
