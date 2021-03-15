Advertisement

Health Equity Alliance bringing more resources to Downeast and Midcoast

Health Equity Alliance is opening up another office at 11 White Street in Rockland.
Health Equity Alliance's office in Rockland is now open.
Health Equity Alliance's office in Rockland is now open.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Health Equity Alliance is bringing more resources to those in the midcoast and Downeast.

They’re opening up an office at 11 White Street in Rockland in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

According to a press release, they will offer “syringe services, naloxone distribution, targeted case management for people who use drugs, and the Knox County Law Enforcement-Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program. "

It will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 AM – 5 PM, and Wednesdays and Fridays 10 AM – 6 PM.

In Deer Isle, Health Equity Alliance is teaming up with Opiate Free Island to have a syringe service at 627 North Deer Isle Road at St. Brendan the Navigator Church.

It’ll be open from 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursdays.

To contact HEAL’s Rockland location, call 207.701.1981, or e-mail kim@mainehealthequity.org, and to contact the Deer Isle exchange, call 207.367.5850 or e-mail ofip.director@gmail.com

For more information, visit Health Equity Alliance’s Facebook page and website.

