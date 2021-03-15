Gusty Wind, Frigid Temperatures Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure over the Great Lakes Region will build eastward toward New England today. This combined with low pressure over the Maritimes will produce a gusty northwest wind across the state. The northwest wind will average 15-25 MPH today with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible. The combination of arctic air in place and the gusty northwest wind, will result in a frigid start to the work week. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with temperatures only between 10°-20°. Wind chills will feel like it’s between 0° to –15° at times. High pressure will build overhead tonight, allowing the wind to diminish for the overnight hours. With mostly clear skies expected and diminishing wind, temperatures will be frigid with readings dropping to the mid-single numbers either side of 0° for nighttime lows.

Frigid Temps Today (WABI)

High pressure will slide to our south during the day Tuesday. This will shift our winds around to the south/southwest allowing temperatures to warm nicely Tuesday. We’ll see a partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-20s to around 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. Even warmer weather is expected for midweek. Wednesday and Thursday will both feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 40s to near 50°. A cold front will pass through the state Thursday afternoon. Colder air behind that front will move in for Friday. High pressure building in for Friday will bring us lots of sunshine. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. High pressure over the Northeast will set us up with a beautiful weekend. If everything stays as is, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s Saturday and 40s to near 50° Sunday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and very cold. Highs between 10°-20°. Northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible. Wind chills between 0° to -15° at times.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Frigid with lows between -5°to+6°. Northwest wind will diminish to 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs between 26°-36°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming southwest late.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild with highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

