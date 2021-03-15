Clear & Frigid Tonight, Bright & Chilly Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of a strong storm located well northeast of Maine and a large dome of arctic high pressure centered over southern Ontario brought Maine bright, blustery and very cold conditions today. The strong and gusty wind will slowly abate this evening as the high to our west moves east into New England. The combination of a clear sky and a diminishing wind will allow the temps to dip down into the single numbers below zero north and the single numbers above zero south, but with a much lighter breeze the wind chill values won’t be nearly as harsh as they were late last night and much of today.

The high will bring Maine bright and chilly conditions tomorrow as it drifts east across New England, but without a lot of wind it will be a more comfortable day to be outdoors. The high temps tomorrow will range from the mid and upper 20s north to the lower to mid-30s south. As the high slides off to our southeast a southwest breeze will develop across Maine on Wednesday. The southwest breeze will allow the temps to climb back up to above normal levels Wednesday and likely Thursday as well before another rather strong cold front slips south through New England Thursday night.

At this time, it appears a storm moving off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline Thursday night or Friday will remain far enough south of New England that the storm’s precipitation shield will remain south of our area, but we will need to keep an eye on the storm, just in case the storm track moves north. The weather Friday will once again be blustery and cold, but likely not as cold or windy as today has been. Approaching high pressure will likely bring Maine a bright sky, with warming temps this weekend and early next week.

Tonight: Clear, with a gusty northwest breeze diminishing to under 10 mph late and low temps between -6° and +6°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a southerly breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy and milder, with high temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cold, with high temps in the 20s to near freezing.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 40s to near 50.

