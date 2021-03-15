Advertisement

Box truck hits train, driver injured

Box truck hits train in New Gloucester
Box truck hits train in New Gloucester(Courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff's Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WMTW) - A Winthrop man was injured early Monday morning when the box truck he was driving hit a train in New Gloucester.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said 43-year-old David Ridlon was trapped in the driver’s seat of the box truck after the crash, which happened just before 4 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Route 231.

Ridlon was taken by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Officials said the Pan Am Railways train was heading south at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

