Birthday parade held for 100 year old Patten woman
Madelyn Porter was recently awarded the cane from The Boston Post as the oldest citizen in Patten
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - Patten’s current oldest resident was given a grand birthday celebration.
Madelyn Porter turned 100 years old on Sunday.
Folks from all over honked and yelled birthday wishes as they drove past her home.
Madelyn’s kids, grandkids and great grand kids handed out cupcakes to passing cars as she sat on her doorstep and waved.
Madelyn’s husband, Raymond Porter passed away two years ago. He would have turned 100 later this month.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.