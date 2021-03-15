Advertisement

Birthday parade held for 100 year old Patten woman

Madelyn Porter was recently awarded the cane from The Boston Post as the oldest citizen in Patten
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Residents in Patten came out Sunday to celebrate the 100th birthday of Madelyn Porter with a...
Residents in Patten came out Sunday to celebrate the 100th birthday of Madelyn Porter with a drive by parade(Shawn Porter)
In honor of Madelyn Porter turning a century old on Sunday; family, friends and the community...
In honor of Madelyn Porter turning a century old on Sunday; family, friends and the community came out to celebrate with a drive by parade(Shawn Porter)

PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - Patten’s current oldest resident was given a grand birthday celebration.

Madelyn Porter turned 100 years old on Sunday.

Folks from all over honked and yelled birthday wishes as they drove past her home.

The town of Patten celebrated its current oldest resident who turned 100 years old on Sunday
The town of Patten celebrated its current oldest resident who turned 100 years old on Sunday(Shawn Porter)

Madelyn’s kids, grandkids and great grand kids handed out cupcakes to passing cars as she sat on her doorstep and waved.

Madelyn’s husband, Raymond Porter passed away two years ago. He would have turned 100 later this month.

Patten's fire department among those taking part in a drive by centennial birthday celebration...
Patten's fire department among those taking part in a drive by centennial birthday celebration for Madelyn Porter(Shawn Porter)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor apartment complex on Finson Road caught fire Saturday afternoon
No one hurt in Bangor apartment complex fire Saturday afternoon
A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning,...
Fire destroys commercial garage in Athens Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 3-14-21
Maine reports more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
Wind Chill values drop well below zero
Blustery & Frigid Tonight & Monday
Scarborough Downs vaccination clinic (WMTW)
MaineHealth modifies vaccine appointment website following confusion

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 15th
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Donations went to the Ecumenical Food Pantry.
Bangor residents assisting their neighbors through Sunday Food Drive
Clinton farm preparing for Maine Maple Sunday
Clinton farm preparing for Maine Maple Sunday
Frigid Temps Today
Gusty Wind, Frigid Temperatures Today