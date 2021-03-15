Advertisement

Bangor residents assisting their neighbors through Sunday Food Drive

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in Bangor gathered for a monthly opportunity to help their community Sunday afternoon.

It was the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor’s Second Sunday Food Drive.

The church collected food donations while putting on a bell and chimes concert with its historic bell tower.

Donations went to the Ecumenical Food Pantry.

On top of food donations, the church also accepted redeemable bottles and cans alongside monetary donations.

The drive takes place on the second Sunday of every month.

