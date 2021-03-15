Advertisement

Aroostook County woman sentenced on federal drug charge

gavel
gavel(WCAX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Caribou woman was sentenced Monday in federal court for conspiring to distribute and to possess meth.

46-year-old Angela Doody was sentenced to five years in prison.

Doody pleaded guilty in February.

According to court records, between January 2017 and August 2018, a drug trafficking organization that Doody was a part of, distributed large quantities of meth in northern Maine.

