Aroostook County woman sentenced on federal drug charge
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Caribou woman was sentenced Monday in federal court for conspiring to distribute and to possess meth.
46-year-old Angela Doody was sentenced to five years in prison.
Doody pleaded guilty in February.
According to court records, between January 2017 and August 2018, a drug trafficking organization that Doody was a part of, distributed large quantities of meth in northern Maine.
