Aroostook County woman sentenced on federal drug charge

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Caribou woman was sentenced Monday in federal court for conspiring to distribute and to possess meth.

46-year-old Angela Doody was sentenced to five years in prison.

Doody pleaded guilty in February.

According to court records, between January 2017 and August 2018, a drug trafficking organization that Doody was a part of, distributed large quantities of meth in northern Maine.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.