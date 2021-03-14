Advertisement

Unitarian Universalist Society Holds Monthly “Second Sunday” Food Drive

The drive has been held every month since 2019
Donors gathered to both catch up and listen to the half-hour concert.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in Bangor gathered for a monthly opportunity to help their community this afternoon.

It was the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor’s Second Sunday Food Drive, where the church collects food donations while putting on a special bell and chimes concert with it’s historic bell tower.

Donations to the drive went to the Ecumenical Food Pantry, and since beginning the drive in late 2019, the church has collected over three thousand pounds of food.

On top of food donations, the church also accepted redeemable bottles and cans alongside monetary donations.

If you’d like to donate, the drive is on the second Sunday of every month.

