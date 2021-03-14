Snow Showers & Squalls Today, Frigid & Blustery Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re looking at a dry start to our Sunday. However, as we head into the afternoon a weak area of low pressure along with an arctic cold front will pass the state. This will once again bring in even colder air throughout the Northeast tonight and tomorrow. Today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. There will be the threat for snow showers and squalls, especially this afternoon. Highs will run in the 20s to lower 30s. The winds will slowly pick up throughout the day as the front approaches and eventually passes the region. High pressure will build in behind this front and any snow showers or squalls this evening will come to an end and it will remain dry tonight with partly cloudy skies. It will be very cold and blustery. Winds gusting 20-30 mph with temperatures on either side of zero will create wind chill values –5 to –25 degrees for most by Monday morning.

A frigid day is expected Monday, it will be blustery once again as high pressure sits to our northwest. Highs will run in the teens to low 20s. Winds will gust 20-30 mph causing wind chills to run well below zero during the morning, near or a little below zero for the afternoon. As this area of high pressure slowly pushes to our south the winds will diminish for Tuesday and temperatures will not be nearly as cold. Highs will top out in the 30s for most with lots of sunshine expected throughout the region. Wednesday at this point looks like a mainly dry day with mostly cloudy skies. However, some computer models hint at the chance for a rain or snow shower during the day. This best chance would be near the coast, but most areas will remain dry. It will be nice, temperature-wise. Highs will top out in the 40s. A stronger area of low pressure will slowly advance into the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday. The latest trends bring this storm further south than earlier anticipated. This means the end of the work week as of now looks mainly dry. Stay tuned to our forecast and we will keep you updated.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, snow showers and squalls possible. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: A snow shower or snow squall possible early. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Very cold and blustery, lows in the single digits above and below zero. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

Monday: Very cold and blustery. Highs will run in the teens to low 20s with winds NW at 15-25 mph, gusts to 30-35. This will cause wind chills to run well below zero during the morning, around 0 degrees for the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies expected throughout the region.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, not nearly as cold. Highs will run in the 30s with less wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, a rain or snow shower possible. Highs will run in the upper 30s and 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A storm at this point looks like it may miss south. Highs will run in the 40s.

