Advertisement

Snow Showers & Squalls Possible Tomorrow, Arctic Air Moves In Monday

By Ryan Munn
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase tonight with lows falling back to the teens and low 20s. There may be a snow shower late across the north. The winds will decrease to around 5-10 mph.

Another cold front will pass the state on Sunday. This will once again bring in even colder air throughout the Northeast. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies. There will be the threat for snow showers and squalls. Highs will run in the 20s to lower 30s. A frigid day is expected Monday, it will be blustery once again as high pressure builds to our northwest. Highs will run in the teens to low 20s. Winds will gust 20-30 mph causing wind chills to run well below zero during the morning, near zero for the afternoon. As this area of high pressure slowly pushes to our south the winds will diminish for Tuesday and temperatures will not be nearly as cold. Highs will top out in the 30s for most with lots of sunshine expected throughout the region. Wednesday at this point looks like a mainly dry day. However, some computer models hint at the chance for a rain or snow shower possible during the day. At this point, most areas will remain dry. It will be nice, temperature-wise. Highs will top out in the 40s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with the threat for a snow shower late, mainly north. Lows will drop back to the mid teens and lower 20s. Winds will diminish this evening to around 5-10 mph out of the NW tonight.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies, snow showers and squalls possible. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

Monday: Very cold and blustery. Highs will run in the teens to low 20s with winds NW at 15-25 mph, gusting 30-35. This will cause wind chills to run well below zero during the morning, around 0 degrees for the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies expected throughout the region.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, not nearly as cold. Highs will run in the 30s with less wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, a rain or snow shower possible. Highs will run in the upper 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have reopened Route 2 near the Carmel town line after a situation there.
UPDATE: Route 2 in Carmel open again after police incident
Police Lights
Woman killed after vehicle crashes into stream
Governor Mills speeds up COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Maine
That lifetime supply of Clorox wipes in your pantry might not be as necessary as we all thought...
Safety guidance around cleaning surfaces changes
Bangor apartment complex on Finson Road caught fire Saturday afternoon
No one hurt in Bangor apartment complex fire Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Snow Showers & Squalls Possible Tomorrow, Very Cold Monday
Snow Showers & Squalls Possible Tomorrow, Very Cold Monday
Mainly Sunny, Blustery & Colder Today
Lots of Sunshine, Blustery & Colder Today
Mainly Sunny, Blustery & Colder Today
Mainly Sunny, Blustery & Cooler Today
Blustery & Turning Colder Tonight through Monday
Blustery & Turning Colder Tonight through Monday