Advertisement

MaineHealth modifies vaccine appointment website following confusion

Scarborough Downs vaccination clinic (WMTW)
Scarborough Downs vaccination clinic (WMTW)(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - MaineHealth has made adjustments to its newly launched online scheduling system for vaccine appointments following confusion Saturday.

The health system says a ‘handful’ of patients showed up at the Scarborough Downs COVID-19 vaccine clinic thinking they had scheduled an appointment when they didn’t actually have one lined up.

A spokesperson for MaineHealth says the button to finalize an appointment on the website wasn’t easily recognizable to some users.

Some patients were shown available times, not realizing there was a necessary, additional step to secure an appointment.

The issue has been fixed, according to the spokesperson, with the button to advance in the registration process placed directly at the top of the page.

MaineHealth’s online scheduling portal launched less than a week ago.

Previously, all scheduling was done through a phone system.

The health system says patients who showed up in Scarborough Saturday were about to book appointments for later this month.

The spokesperson says they regret any confusion the web-portal’s layout caused while also applauding the work of clinic staff who administered more than 1,000 shots Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor apartment complex on Finson Road caught fire Saturday afternoon
No one hurt in Bangor apartment complex fire Saturday afternoon
Maine CDC data as of 3-13-21
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 207 new cases
Police Lights
Woman killed after vehicle crashes into stream
Marin Skincare uses compound found in lobsters to develop their skin cream
Maine skincare company receives grant for developing skin cream using compound found in lobsters.
That lifetime supply of Clorox wipes in your pantry might not be as necessary as we all thought...
Safety guidance around cleaning surfaces changes

Latest News

Terry Wright, 65, was taken to the ground during her arrest on charges of resisting arrest and...
Woman arrested at Texas bank after refusing to leave, comply with mask policy
Despite Texas rolling back its mandate, private businesses can refuse service to anyone that...
WATCH: Maskless woman taken to ground in trespassing arrest at Texas bank
The first batch of stimulus payments from the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion COVID relief...
Some Americans getting stimulus checks this weekend
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
Warp-speed spending and other surreal stats of COVID times