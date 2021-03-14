MaineHealth modifies vaccine appointment website following confusion

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - MaineHealth has made adjustments to its newly launched online scheduling system for vaccine appointments following confusion Saturday.

The health system says a ‘handful’ of patients showed up at the Scarborough Downs COVID-19 vaccine clinic thinking they had scheduled an appointment when they didn’t actually have one lined up.

A spokesperson for MaineHealth says the button to finalize an appointment on the website wasn’t easily recognizable to some users.

Some patients were shown available times, not realizing there was a necessary, additional step to secure an appointment.

The issue has been fixed, according to the spokesperson, with the button to advance in the registration process placed directly at the top of the page.

MaineHealth’s online scheduling portal launched less than a week ago.

Previously, all scheduling was done through a phone system.

The health system says patients who showed up in Scarborough Saturday were about to book appointments for later this month.

The spokesperson says they regret any confusion the web-portal’s layout caused while also applauding the work of clinic staff who administered more than 1,000 shots Saturday.

