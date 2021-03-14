Maine reports more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says more than 508,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in the state.

Of those, more than 320,800 people have received their first shot, and more than 187,000 have gotten the final dose.

Nearly 24% of the state’s population has now received at least the first dose, and nearly 14% is now fully vaccinated.

Maine CDC data as of 3-14-21 (WABI)

On Sunday, the Maine CDC reported 170 new cases of coronavirus.

No new deaths are being reported.

Total deaths in the state remain at 724.

There have been more than 47,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Of those, 36,546 are confirmed.

Kennebec County is reporting 31 new cases.

Penobscot County has 21.

Sagadahoc County is the only county not reporting a change in cases.

