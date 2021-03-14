Advertisement

Fire destroys commercial garage in Athens Saturday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Maine (WABI) - A fast-moving fire tore through a large commercial garage in Athens Saturday morning, destroying the building and its contents.

According to the Kennebec Journal, a dozen fire departments were called to Linkletter & Sons Inc. on the Harmony Road just before 9:30 a.m.

The fire destroyed metal siding on the company’s main garage.

Firefighters were able to save two adjacent buildings that reportedly housed a wash bay and mechanics’ garage.

No injuries were reported.

According to Athens fire Chief Brett Strout, the fire is not suspicious.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate a cause.

